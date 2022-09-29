UK’s Truss to Attend First European Political ‘Club of Nations’

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will attend a new European political “club of nations,” the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, early next month, according to a person familiar with her plans.
The gathering is due to be held Oct. 6 in Prague because the Czech Republic currently holds the rotating European Council presidency. Truss will attend because the nation is an important ally in support of Ukraine, the person said. The issues of migration and security of energy supply also persuaded Truss to go, the person added.