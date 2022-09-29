Transcript: Marko Papic on What Markets Get Wrong About the War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caught numerous experts by surprise. And what’s more, the market effects of that war have also been highly unpredictable. We’re once again at a crucial moment, with Putin having called up reservists in an apparent escalation of hostilities. So why do people keep getting this wrong, and how can investors think about the war (and geopolitics more broadly) in a manner that’s productive? On this episode, we speak to geopolitical risk expert Marko Papic, the chief strategist at Clocktower Group, to understand what's going on -- and what’s next. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

