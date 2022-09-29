Inflation Fears Have More US Workers Pushing Off Retirement

Inflation and the rising cost of living has 40% of private sector workers age 45 and older pushing back plans for retirement.
That’s according to a survey from Nationwide Retirement Institute, which also found 15% of older workers saying they don’t think they’ll ever be able to retire. Employees planning to retire later also cited shrunken retirement savings (47%) and concerns that a market crash would destroy savings (44%) as reasons for wanting to work, on average, four years longer than they’d planned just one year ago.