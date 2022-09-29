Pension Rebalancing Threatens to Spur $26 Billion Equity Selloff

US stock investors looking for anything that could halt the rout might not be able to count on a source of support that’s buoyed markets in the past: portfolio rebalancing.
Every quarter- and month-end, pension funds and other institutional investors check their market exposures to make sure they meet strict allocation limits between equities and bonds, as well as between domestic and international stocks. Even amid a global rout, US equities still outperformed many other asset classes, leaving portfolio managers needing to cut their exposure.