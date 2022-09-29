Oil Traders Seeking China Intel Stumped by Low-Profile Delegates

Oil traders and executives seeking any tidbit of information on the outlook for China’s Covid Zero policy and its potential easing were left with little clarity as Asia’s biggest oil gathering wrapped up this week.
China’s reopening was a key topic of conversation at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore, but a handful of delegates visiting from the mainland weren’t providing much insight during public sessions. They were also largely absent from late-night cocktail parties, favoring their own internal events and starving traders of the opportunity for chats behind-the-scenes.