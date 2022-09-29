 Skip to content
NCAA Steering Farther And Farther Away From Harsh Penalties

Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. In the past, those types of allegations could strike fear into athletic directors but probation and fines seem much more likely to be the outcome instead of a penalty like that handed to SMU in the 1980s. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (RALPH D. RUSSO)

(AP) -- The days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions to punish schools for breaking NCAA rules appear to be winding down.

Memphis was placed on three years of probation earlier this week with a public reprimand and fined for NCAA violations related to the recruitment and short college career of James Wiseman, who is about to start his third season with the Golden State Warriors. The NCAA also wrapped up an investigation of Air Force football for breaking the COVID-19 recruiting quiet period.