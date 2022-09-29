NCAA Steering Farther And Farther Away From Harsh Penalties

Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. In the past, those types of allegations could strike fear into athletic directors but probation and fines seem much more likely to be the outcome instead of a penalty like that handed to SMU in the 1980s. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)