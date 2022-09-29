 Skip to content
Musk Sought ‘Trump’ Word Search to Prove Twitter Fake Accounts

  • Ex-president’s name often linked to spam, bots: Musk lawyer
  • Dispute revealed in documents from trial over $44 billion deal
Elon Musk wanted Twitter Inc. to include the word “Trump” in a search of corporate communications and documents to better understand the company’s problem with fake accounts, unsealed documents show. 

“Trump is relevant for the reasons we explained, namely that the name is often associated with spam, false accounts, and bots,” Musk attorney Silpa Maruri said in a July 29 email exchange that’s part of a trove of documents made public Thursday in a lawsuit over the billionaire’s attempt to cancel his $44 billion acquisition offer.