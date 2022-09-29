Municipal-bond investors aren’t the only ones getting hurt by the bear market. Cities and Wall Street bankers alike are also feeling the pinch as the volume of deals in the $4 trillion market tumbles.
State and local debt sales are poised for a monthly decline of roughly 40% to about $24 billion in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It would be the lowest monthly volume of debt sales since November 2020, the data show, even though September is typically a busy month for debt sales.