Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Food Waste Startup Launches in California

Too Good To Go (TGTG), a Leonardo DiCaprio-backed mobile app that connects users with restaurants and stores offering surplus unsold food, is launching in Los Angeles, California, today, its 13th US city. The launch coincides with the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste and comes one day after US President Joe Biden announced more than $8 billion in private- and public-sector commitments to help combat hunger.

TGTG was founded in Denmark in 2016 by co-founders Lucie Basch and Jamie Crummie with the aim of providing a reasonable alternative to throwing away food. Users are connected with restaurants, cafes, bakeries, grocery stores and ice cream shops selling uneaten products, which are pulled together in “surprise bags” that can typically be had for one-third of the original price. The app currently has 61 million users, 3 million of them in the US, and has partnerships with 154,000 restaurants and stores worldwide. In Los Angeles, TGTG will work with more than 300 partners that include Alfred’s, Mel’s Drive Inn, Tartine and Ladurée. DiCaprio has invested in the company for an undisclosed stake.