Ithaca Energy to Ready IPO to Raise About $1 Billion

UK oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy Ltd. is preparing an initial public offering in London this year that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the plan.
The unit of Israel’s Delek Group Ltd. has hired Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as lead underwriters, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The company has also appointed multiple banks as bookrunners for the proposed offering which could value the business at as much as $6 billion, the people said. Delek’s shares rose as much as 6.1%.