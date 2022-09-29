Hong Kong Market Regulator to Name New Executives After Exits, Sources Say

Hong Kong’s market regulator is set to name new division heads to oversee supervision of corporate finance and enforcement, beefing up its senior management team after suffering a string of departures since last year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Securities and Futures Commission veteran Michael Duignan will be promoted to executive director to supervise initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and capital raising, the people said, asking not to be named discussing an internal matter. Kit Wilson will join the watchdog from HSBC Holdings Plc to helm the enforcement division that oversees disciplinary actions against market misconduct, the people said.