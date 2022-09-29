Harley-Davidson Defends LiveWire Spinoff After Stock Decline

Jochen Zeitz, the chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson Inc., shrugged off the lackluster debut of the company’s electric motorcycle division via a blank-check merger, arguing it’s the right strategy for the 119-year-old manufacturer.
LiveWire Group Inc., the standalone electric motorcycle brand spun out of Harley-Davidson, raised $295 million on Sept. 27 after closing its merger with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. That’s far short of the $545 million anticipated when the deal was announced in December.