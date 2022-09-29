Former President Obama ‘Frustrated’ by Slow Progress in Genomics

The use of genomics hasn’t yet reached its full potential, a frustration former President Barack Obama blames on the lumbering US health-care system.

When the first sketches of the human genome were published in the early 2000s, scientists were hopeful they would usher in a new era of medicine. The cost of reading a person’s whole genome, or all their genetic information, has plummeted from about $100 million a person to less than $1,000. But genome sequencing hasn’t yet made it into the mainstream, something that frustrates Obama, who said he became deeply interested in the burgeoning field when he was president.