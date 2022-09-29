Capricorn Jumps as It Ditches Tullow Merger For NewMed Deal

Capricorn Energy Plc proposed a merger with NewMed Energy LP, abandoning a tie-up previously agreed with Tullow Oil Plc after shareholders had turned against the deal.
The merger would make the combined company one of the largest upstream energy independents listed in London, according to a statement on Thursday. Under the terms, NewMed shareholders would own almost 90% of the combined venture, with Capricorn shareholders taking the rest. NewMed will pay Capricorn shareholders a special dividend of $620 million.