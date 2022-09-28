 Skip to content
Equality

WNBA Players’ $1 Million Paydays Vanish as Off-Season Opportunities Dry Up

  • High-paying Russia, China teams are no longer viable options
  • Women often go abroad to supplement relatively small salaries
Brittney Griner holds a picture of her team inside a defendants’ cage in Khimki, Russia. 
The lucrative off-season for women’s professional basketball players, when they make the bulk of their income, has dried up this year due to a mix of geopolitical tensions, currency fluctuation and Covid lockdowns.

During the regular season, US Women’s National Basketball Association players earn an average of $130,000 each year -- far less than the multimillion-dollar contracts nabbed by their male counterparts. That pay gap sends about half the league’s 144 players overseas for most of the year, where they can supplement their earnings -- sometimes by $1 million dollars while being jetted around on private planes and indulging in a luxe life sponsored by Russian oligarchs.