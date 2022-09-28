 Skip to content
Verizon to Add Home Broadband in Pay-as-You-Go Expansion

  • Wireless plan aimed at credit-challenged and cable cordcutters
  • It’s the second push into prepaid as growth in postpaid slumps
Signage is displayed on the doors of a Verizon Communications Inc. store in Chicago.

Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg
Verizon Communications Inc. is preparing to launch a pay-as-you-go home wireless internet service next month aimed at bargain hunters, doubling efforts to find growth in the prepaid market as regular subscriber gains prove challenging.

Through a partnership with a major US retailer, Verizon will sell customers an in-home router to connect to an outside wireless network, spreading a Wi-Fi signal throughout the house, according to people familiar with the company’s plan who asked not be identified because the product hasn’t been announced publicly.