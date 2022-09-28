Thousands of Czechs Take to Streets Over Rising Costs

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in multiple Czech cities on Wednesday to demand the government’s resignation as public frustration over the worst cost-of-living crisis in three decades mounts.
In Prague, a rally organized by a group known as Czech Republic First drew a crowd in the “lower” tens of thousands, according to police estimates. Speakers blamed the European Union for surging energy costs, railed against NATO membership and called for mending ties with Russia as a way to secure cheaper supplies of natural gas.