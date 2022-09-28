India Appoints New Defense Chief in Push to Modernize Military

India appointed retired general Anil Chauhan as its next defense chief on Wednesday, as the country grapples with two unstable borders and growing questions about how to secure military supplies from Russia, a key supplier.
The appointment of General Chauhan, whose career spans four decades, comes at a time when India’s military is undergoing its biggest transformation since independence in 1947. The country’s military, which operates in silos, is trying to reorganize itself along the lines of those in places like the US, where land, naval and air forces fight together.