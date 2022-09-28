A Stock Investor’s Guide to Brazil’s Presidential Election

Brazilian stocks have outperformed global peers this year, and some investors say more gains are likely in store as neither of the two candidates vying for the presidency in the first round of voting Sunday is expected to jeopardize the country’s fiscal accounts in the short term.

But the consensus on the outlook for Latin America’s largest equities market tends to stop there as the two leading candidates -- former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from the Workers’ Party and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro -- have different views on several issues, ranging from the privatization of state-controlled companies to the focus on a transition to more sustainable energy sources.