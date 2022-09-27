Vietnam Evacuates Thousands as it Braces for Noru, Strongest Typhoon in Decades

Vietnam evacuated more than 400,000 people ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Noru, the strongest the country has seen in two decades.
Noru’s eye was about 252 kilometers (157 miles) east of the coastal city of Danang as of 4 p.m. local time Tuesday with gusts as strong as 166 kilometers per hour. It’s set to make landfall in central Vietnam tonight or Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain, wind, flash floods and landslides to Danang and at least eight of the country’s central provinces. Two of those, Gia Lai and Kon Tum, are in the coffee-planting belt.