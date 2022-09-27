US South to Get Most Relief From Biden’s Student-Debt Plan, NY Fed Says

President Joe Biden’s loan-forgiveness plan will wipe out about one-third of student debt owed to the federal government, with lower-income borrowers and those living in Southern states getting the biggest boost, according to analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The proposal would eliminate federally-held balances for about 40% of borrowers, canceling $441 billion in loans, the New York Fed said in a blog post Tuesday. Borrowers living in neighborhoods with median household incomes below $83,000 -- which is some 65% of the total -- would receive almost three-quarters of the debt forgiveness, it said.