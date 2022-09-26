Tesla's Stock Emerges as Unlikely Megacap Rival to Apple

In a year that has seen high-flying technology stocks with lofty valuations battered, Tesla Inc. shares have emerged as an unlikely rival to Apple Inc.
Of the five biggest US companies by market value, Tesla’s shares are by far the most expensive, yet they’re the only ones whose performance comes close to Apple’s, which has been a rare bright spot for investors in the sector this year. Tesla is down 22% this year while Apple has fallen 15%. By contrast, Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have all declined 29% or more, roughly the same as the Nasdaq 100 Index.