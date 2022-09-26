US Stocks Approach Crucial Test of How Far Bear Market Will Go

With investor sentiment at rock bottom, US stocks are approaching a crucial test of how bad this year’s bear market could become.
The S&P 500 Index is close to testing its 200-week moving average, a long-term technical support level that has triggered a bounce during multiple selloffs in the past. However, when the level has been breached -- including after the collapse of the dot-com bubble in 2000-2002, the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 -- the losses that followed were huge. The benchmark fell between 35% and 60% during those periods and it took several years for the market to recover.