Pentagon Isn’t Backing Off Covid Payments for Contractors Even as Pandemic Declared Over

The Pentagon is pressing ahead with a policy to help defense contractors deal with business shocks from Covid-19 even after President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over and calls increased for the program of sped-up payments to be discontinued.
As of July 31, the Pentagon has made about $8 billion in accelerated payments to contractors as part of the program. It’s intended to get money to subcontractors more quickly to mitigate the pandemic’s effects on them, keep firms solvent and bolster cash flow, Defense Department spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in a statement.