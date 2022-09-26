German Finance Chief Wants Price Caps for Gas and Power Quickly

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner promised that temporary “price brakes” on electricity and gas will be implemented quickly to help the government fight what he called its “energy war” with Russia.
Lindner declined to provide details of how the measures would work or how they would be financed, saying they’re still under discussion in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition. He said only that they would ease the burden across Europe’s biggest economy, including for households, companies, cultural institutions, sports clubs and hospitals.