China Ratings Startup Challenges System Where Even AAAs Default

Idea Generation: Salehe Bembury

Shoe designer and creative Salehe Bembury takes us on a journey from his childhood growing up in Manhattan, to an invaluable degree in industrial design, to working with some of the biggest names in fashion...before breaking off to make his own name. We see how Bembury is able to walk the line of business convention while taking his art to new heights, turning ordinary items into extraordinary footwear. Follow along as he lays out the blueprint for his career, and takes us all the way from his first sketch to his thriving personal brand, Spunge.