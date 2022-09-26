Biden Student Debt Plan Cost Exceeds $400 Billion, CBO Says

President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive some federal student debt will cost the US Treasury at least $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.
Biden in August announced student debt relief of $10,000 per borrower, subject to income caps of $125,000 per individual and $250,000 per household. An additional $10,000 can be forgiven for Pell Grant recipients. The CBO says that the move will reduce the present value of outstanding loans by $400 billion based on 30 years of reduced future cash inflows.