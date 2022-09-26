American Airlines, JetBlue Head to Court in Antitrust Battle Against US Enforcers

Federal antitrust attorneys head to court Tuesday against American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp., challenging a joint venture the government alleges amounts to an illegal merger in all but name.
The trial, expected to last through mid-October, will determine the future of the American and JetBlue partnership, which allows the airlines to share flights and customers. It may also affect JetBlue’s $3.8 billion proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc., which must pass muster with antitrust authorities before it is final.