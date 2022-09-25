 Skip to content
Economics
Tax & Spend

German Finance Minister Questions Gas Levy’s Rationale

A natural gas power plant in Brandenburg, Germany.

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner criticized the gas levy planned to help the country stave off a collapse of its energy sector.