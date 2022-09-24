 Skip to content
Markets

Florida Faces Uncertainty as Forecasters Decode Ian’s Path

  • Ian could grow into a major hurricane menacing Tampa next week
  • Currently a tropical storm, Ian is churning west in Caribbean
relates to Florida Faces Uncertainty as Forecasters Decode Ian’s Path

Source: US National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Ian is raising uncertainty for Florida, as a small shift in the track could mean a $30 billion disaster for Tampa or a landfall in a sparsely populated area of the state’s Panhandle next Thursday.

Ian’s top winds reached 45 miles per hour, about 300 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica early Saturday, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm could grow into a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph landing on Florida’s west coast by the middle of next week.