Florida Faces Uncertainty as Forecasters Decode Ian’s Path

Tropical Storm Ian is raising uncertainty for Florida, as a small shift in the track could mean a $30 billion disaster for Tampa or a landfall in a sparsely populated area of the state’s Panhandle next Thursday.
Ian’s top winds reached 45 miles per hour, about 300 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica early Saturday, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm could grow into a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph landing on Florida’s west coast by the middle of next week.