Yuan Weakens to Near Trading Band Limit as Pressure Mounts

The onshore yuan is inches away from the lower limit of its daily trading band, as an unstoppable dollar emboldened traders to keep testing Beijing’s tolerance for further currency weakness.
The Chinese currency dropped 0.5% to 7.1173 at 5:04 pm in Beijing, which is 1.8% weaker than Friday’s fixing set by the People’s Bank of China, a daily reference exchange rate that allows 2% of fluctuation on either side. A slide beyond 1.91% would be the largest deviation since the yuan’s surprise devaluation in August 2015.