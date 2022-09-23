World Bank’s Malpass Says He Won’t Resign Over Climate Comments

World Bank President David Malpass said he hasn’t considered resigning and isn’t under pressure from member countries to do so, after critics slammed him for dodging questions on whether he accepted the scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels is driving global warming.
Malpass, speaking Friday at an event hosted by Politico, said he “really wasn’t prepared” for the line of questioning Tuesday when former Vice President Al Gore labeled Malpass a “climate denier” and Malpass said he was “not a scientist.”