UK Bonds Plunge as Government Ramps up Borrowing More Than Expected

UK bonds plunged as markets priced in a more aggressive pace of tightening to offset the government’s fiscal stimulus and as traders balked at the prospect of heftier-than-expected debt issuance.
The yield on five-year bonds jumped as much 51 basis points to 4.07%, set for the biggest increase on record in Bloomberg data through 1992. Traders ramped up their wagers on Bank of England rate hikes, betting on a 50% chance of a 100-basis-point increase from the central bank at its next rate decision in November, according to swaps linked to decision dates.