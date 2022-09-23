Trump Allies Form New Super PAC With Plans to Spend on Midterm Elections

Former President Donald Trump’s allies have created a new Super PAC with plans to support his endorsed candidates in the November midterm elections.
Paperwork creating Make America Great Again Inc. was filed early Friday with the Federal Election Commission, and money from Trump’s existing leadership PACs will be transferred to it to spend on candidates in the closing stretch of the 2022 midterms, according to two people familiar with the situation who asked not to be named. The news was first reported by Politico.