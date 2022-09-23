Southeast Asia Far From Inflation Victory Amid Deceleration Sign

In the worldwide quest to conquer the inflation peak, Southeast Asian central bankers appear to be better off than most, though still far from declaring victory.
Three of the region’s six-biggest economies have registered tentative deceleration in their latest consumer-price growth data. Singapore’s all-items CPI surged to 7.5% in August from a year earlier, the highest in more than 14 years, and Malaysia’s jumped by 4.7%, the fastest pace in more than five years, according to reports released Friday.