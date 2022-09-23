Lula Has Big Petrobras Plans That Would Undo Privatization Push

Next week’s elections in Brazil pose a challenge to Petrobras investors. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner, has vowed to use the company as a vehicle for national development. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who’s fighting for a come-from-behind upset, is proposing the complete opposite, with plans to privatize the state-run giant.

The contrast is a rare one in this election cycle, in which the leading candidates have offered few details about economic policies they’d pursue. It also makes Petrobras a binary case for investors: the firm is churning out dividends and share prices are already cheap compared to other oil majors, but the cash stream could also dry up and leverage could increase if Lula wins and follows through on his pledges.