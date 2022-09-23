 Skip to content
Celtics: Udoka Suspended for 'Multiple' Policy Violations

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, center left, talks with players during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JIMMY GOLEN)
Boston (AP) -- The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.

“We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference a day after the reigning Eastern Conference champions suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to verify that.”