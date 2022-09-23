Bolsonaro Is Failing to Win Over Crucial Female Vote in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro’s efforts to reduce his rejection among women are falling flat, posing a major obstacle to his re-election bid just nine days before Brazilians go to the polls.
The former army captain, known for his macho bravado and embrace of traditional family values, has plateaued with just 29% of the female vote, according to a widely-watched Datafolha poll published late on Thursday. His leftist challenger, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saw his support among them grow to 49% in the same survey.