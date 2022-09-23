AMLO Extends Anti-Inflation Pact That Freezes Some Food Prices

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said companies from Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB to cornflour producer Maseca agreed to freeze prices of key goods at a specific level, extending a pact to curb food inflation.
The president said Friday that he met with the largest producers, distributors and retailers in the country earlier this week to hash out the details of the price pact, which renews and deepens an agreement announced in May. Attendees included producers of chicken, eggs, meat and tuna.