Politics

Xi’s Graft Crackdown Sends Ex-Justice Minister to Jail for Life

  • Court says Fu Zhenghua’s corruption caused ‘serious harm’
  • Chinese leader cleaning up law enforcement before party event
Fu Zhenghua in 2018.&nbsp;

Fu Zhenghua in 2018. 

Photographer: Fuat Kabakci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Bloomberg News

A Chinese court sent a former justice minister to jail for life, a sign President Xi Jinping is pressing on with a corruption crackdown just before a Communist Party congress expected to hand him more time in power.

Fu Zhenghua was given a suspended death sentence with no possibility of parole by a court in the northeastern city of Changchun, China Central Television reported Thursday.