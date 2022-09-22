Xi’s Graft Crackdown Sends Ex-Justice Minister to Jail for Life
Court says Fu Zhenghua’s corruption caused ‘serious harm’
Chinese leader cleaning up law enforcement before party event
Bloomberg News
A Chinese court sent a former justice minister to jail for life, a sign President Xi Jinping is pressing on with a corruption crackdown just before a Communist Party congress expected to hand him more time in power.
Fu Zhenghua was given a suspended death sentence with no possibility of parole by a court in the northeastern city of Changchun, China Central Television reported Thursday.