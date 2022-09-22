Trump-Picked Latin American Bank Chief Will Address Lender’s Board on Probe

A former Trump administration official who heads a top development bank focused on Latin America will address the lender’s board Thursday as part of an aggressive defense following a probe into an alleged relationship with a top aide.
Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank, will respond to the allegations in a session with the bank’s executive directors, according to people who asked not to be named in order to discuss the closed-door meeting. A press official for IDB, as the bank is known, declined to immediately comment on the plan.