Renewables Are Fundamental to Energy Strategy, Irish PM Says

While getting through this winter is the main focus of Europe’s energy crisis, the longer-term fundamental strategy is to “double-down on renewables,” Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.
“There’s a gap now between where we are at in that respect and where we want to get to,” Martin said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Alix Steel and Guy Johnson in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly. The years to 2026 are “critical” for energy security and supply, he said.