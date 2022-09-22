Pentair Explores Possible $800 Million Sale of Part of Industrial Arm

Pentair Plc, a maker of products such as water pumps, is considering options including a possible sale of part of its industrial solutions business, according to people familiar with the matter.
The industrial company is working with an adviser on a sale of the assets, which could be valued at about $800 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The business, which includes equipment used in an array of industrial processes, is likely to interest private equity firms, the people said.