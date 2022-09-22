OZ Minerals Gives Green Light to A$1.7 Billion Copper Project

OZ Minerals Ltd., the target of a takeover attempt by BHP Group Ltd., has approved a A$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion) investment to develop its West Musgrave copper-nickel project in Western Australia.
All key regulatory approvals for the project are now in place, and OZ Minerals’ lenders have provided a new A$1.2 billion, 18-month syndicated facility to help develop West Musgrave, the Sydney-listed company said in a statement Friday. The final funding mix may include potential to sell a minority interest in the project to a strategic partner, it added.