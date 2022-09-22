Orban Seeks to Ratchet Up Opposition to EU’s Russia Sanctions

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party will launch an advertising blitz at home against European Union energy sanctions, putting the populist leader on a collision course with peers who are readying new restrictions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Orban proposed launching a “national consultation” on the issue, Mate Kocsis, the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group leader, told reporters on Thursday. Critics have said such campaigns, formerly aimed against immigrants and Hungarian-born US investor and liberal philanthropist George Soros, amount to little more than a large-scale government ad campaign bordering on state propaganda.