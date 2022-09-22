Meta’s Nick Clegg Warns Against ‘Industrial-Scale’ Censorship

Nick Clegg, Meta Platforms Inc.’s president for global affairs, on Thursday said Facebook’s parent company would become “the greatest industrial-scale censor ever in human history” if it removes too much content from its platforms.
Clegg, speaking at an event hosted by news outlet Semafor in Washington, said the company focuses most of its content moderation efforts on posts that can lead to real-world harm. His remarks came in response to a question about when the company chooses to remove abusive content aimed at women and the LGBTQ community.