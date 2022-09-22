Man United’s Losses Deepen Due to Poor Form on Football Pitch

Manchester United Plc’s poor on-the-pitch performance last season was reflected in the football club’s financial results as its losses widened.
United reported a net loss of £115.5 million ($130.7 million) in the 12 months through Jun. 30 versus a £92.2 million loss in the prior year. It said in a statement that broadcasting revenue dipped due to the men’s team finishing sixth in the Premier League versus a second-place finish in the prior year, while it also played fewer games across all competitions.