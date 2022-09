The UK government has an “absolute” commitment to both the Bank of England 2% inflation target and its independence, Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng told Governor Andrew Bailey in a letter on Thursday.

The pledge comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss suggested during her campaign to win the top job that she would look again at the bank’s mandate, raising speculation Kwarteng would seek to change the BOE’s marching orders from the government.