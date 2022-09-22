Kid-Friendly Deodorant Wins $20,000 in Female Founder Pitch Event

Coming off the heels of New York Fashion Week, US designer Rebecca Minkoff has been stepping up her efforts to give back to the startup community. On Sept. 21, her Female Founder Collective (FFC), in partnership with Webex by Cisco, hosted “The Pitch,” a live-streamed event in which six eager entrepreneurs competed for a $20,000 grant to kickstart their business.

As in an episode of Shark Tank, the founders were given a set amount of time to pitch their company to the judging panel, which included Minkoff; Erica Duignan Minnihan, a partner with Reign Ventures; and Aruna Ravichandran, chief marketing officer of Webex by Cisco and sponsor of the $20,000 grant. About 160 people tuned in to the virtual event, cheering on the women in chat as they talked about the problems they were solving, the size of their total addressable markets, and what differentiates them from the competition.