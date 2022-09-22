Ireland’s Martin Sees New Determination to Fix Post-Brexit Dispute

Ireland’s leader Micheal Martin said he sees renewed sense of determination to resolve issues surrounding Northern Ireland’s status in the wake of Brexit as the UK’s Liz Truss begins work as Prime Minister.
Martin’s meeting in London at the weekend with Truss was “constructive” and “there is shared determination to get the issue resolved,” he said in an interview on Thursday with Bloomberg Television’s Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. He was referring to the Northern Irish Protocol, the part of the Brexit divorce treaty that keeps the region in the European customs union and prescribes checks on goods coming in from the rest of the UK.